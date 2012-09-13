Skip to main content
Tackling Turkey's External and Domestic Macroeconomic Imbalances

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92smvqbb8v-en
Authors
Oliver Röhn, Rauf Gönenç, Vincent Koen, Ramazan Karaşahin
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Röhn, O. et al. (2012), “Tackling Turkey's External and Domestic Macroeconomic Imbalances”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 986, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92smvqbb8v-en.
