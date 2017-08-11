Skip to main content
Systems Approaches to Public Sector Challenges

Working with Change
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264279865-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), Systems Approaches to Public Sector Challenges: Working with Change, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264279865-en.
