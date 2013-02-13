Synthesis paper on per and polyfluorinated chemicals

Per- and polyfluorinated chemicals (PFCs), or more specifically per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), are a large group of chemicals that have been used since the 1950s as ingredients or intermediates of surfactants and surface protectors for assorted industrial and consumer applications. During the last decade, several PFASs have been recognised as highly persistent, potentially bioaccumulative and toxic. In addition, many PFASs have been detected globally in the environment, biota, humans and food items. Initially, most attention was given to perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), two PFAS chemicals found commonly in the environment, biota and human and most studied with regard to toxicity and ecotoxicity. Lately, more attention has also been given to other PFAS.