Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Sustainable and Excessive Current Account Deficits

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/808008067635
Authors
Helmut Reisen
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Reisen, H. (1998), “Sustainable and Excessive Current Account Deficits”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 132, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/808008067635.
Go to top