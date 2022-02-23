This policy brief documents how bi- and tri-partite social dialogue at different levels, including collective bargaining, is shaping and implementing measures that support a job-rich recovery – both by assisting workers in moving from declining to expanding job sectors in response to structural change and by retaining experienced workers when needed, so that production responds to increases in demand.
Supporting transitions and securing jobs: Social dialogue shaping a stronger recovery from the pandemic
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
