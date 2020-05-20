This policy brief discusses the measures countries have taken to support the livelihoods of those who cannot access unemployment benefits or short-term work schemes. It examines the raft of new programmes introduced across the OECD and beyond, including means-tested assistance, new cash transfer schemes, and direct support for those struggling to meet their expenses. It also discusses how to close social protection gaps beyond the crisis to ensure inclusive growth post-COVID-19.
Supporting livelihoods during the COVID-19 crisis: Closing the gaps in safety nets
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
