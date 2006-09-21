Supermarkets and the Meat Supply Chain

This volume examines developments in the food economy, focusing on the economic impacts of increasing retailer concentration on consumers, processors and farmers. The document estimates retail market power and assesses price transmission in the beef, pork and poultry supply chains of Canada, the Czech Republic, Japan and the Netherlands. In addition, farm marketing strategies are examined in three case studies: retail versus other labelling in the Belgian pork and beef supply chains; producer organisation in Dutch horticulture; and contract rearing in livestock production in the EU.