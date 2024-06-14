Skip to main content
Suggestions for a New Set of Fiscal Indicators

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/435618162862
Olivier Jean Blanchard
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Blanchard, O. (1990), “Suggestions for a New Set of Fiscal Indicators”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 79, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/435618162862.
