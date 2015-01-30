Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Student Behaviour and Use of Class Time in Brazil, Chile and Mexico

Evidence from TALIS 2013
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js6bhlchwmt-en
Authors
Gabriela Moriconi, Julie Bélanger
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Moriconi, G. and J. Bélanger (2015), “Student Behaviour and Use of Class Time in Brazil, Chile and Mexico: Evidence from TALIS 2013”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 112, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js6bhlchwmt-en.
Go to top