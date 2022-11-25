Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Student Achievement in Türkiye

Findings from PISA and TIMSS International Assessments
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c8a84283-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Student Achievement in Türkiye: Findings from PISA and TIMSS International Assessments, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c8a84283-en.
Go to top