Structural Reforms to Boost Turkey's Long-Term Growth

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92smv7cnjl-en
Rauf Gönenç, Oliver Röhn, Vincent Koen, Şeref Saygili
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Gönenç, R. et al. (2012), “Structural Reforms to Boost Turkey's Long-Term Growth”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 987, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92smv7cnjl-en.
