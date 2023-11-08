This report examines the innovative capacity of the public sector of Romania, exploring opportunities for the public sector to work in new and novel ways to improve outcomes. It assesses the current innovative capacity and suggests paths forward to enhance capacity. The report provides foundational evidence for the creation of an action plan to enhance the public sector’s capacity to innovate for impact.
Strengthening the Innovative Capacity of the Government of Romania
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
