Steering from the Centre: New Modes of Governance in Multi-level Education Systems

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxswcfs4s5g-en
Harald Wilkoszewski, Eli Sundby
OECD Education Working Papers
Wilkoszewski, H. and E. Sundby (2014), “Steering from the Centre: New Modes of Governance in Multi-level Education Systems”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 109, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxswcfs4s5g-en.
