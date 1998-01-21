Statistical Trends in Transport

This annual publication sets out the main statistical data concerning the transport sector in the Member countries of the European Conference of Ministers of Transport (ECMT). For the first time, the reader will find data on the Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic and Moldova. The Czech and Slovak Republics joined the ECMT in 1993 whereas Moldova has been a Member since 1994. Tables cover such topics as investment, infrastructure, rolling stock, human resources, traffic and energy consumption for the different modes of transport.