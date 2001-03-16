State Trading Enterprises in Agriculture

Part I of this two-part study sets out a framework for the analysis of State trading enterprises (STEs). It emphasises their diverse nature and the imperfectly competitive markets in which many of them operate. Although State trading enterprises may be granted monopoly powers, their objectives and therefore their behaviour may differ from that of private sector monopolies. All these factors should be considered in trying to assess the potential impact of STEs on market access or on world export markets.

Part II assembles and classifies a large amount of information and data concerning agricultural state trading enterprises in OECD countries. The criteria used relate to the potential of these enterprises to distort markets and trade.