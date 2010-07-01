As Scotland moves ahead with both an ambitious school building programme and forward-thinking educational reforms, Bronwen Cohen explores the background to “Making Space 2010”, an exciting design programme which aims to focus international vision on the importance of space.
Space to Develop
How Architecture Can Play a Vital Role in Young Children's Lives
Working paper
CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 April 2012
-
Working paper1 April 2012
-
Working paper1 December 2011
-
Working paper1 December 2011
-
1 December 2011
-
Working paper1 December 2011
-
Working paper1 September 2011
-
Working paper1 September 2011
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
Policy paper27 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Policy paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper27 May 2024
-
15 May 2024
-
26 April 2024
-
26 April 2024