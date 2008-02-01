Financial actors from developing countries are playing with other OECD financial giants as equals through their Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs). SWFs could become major actors of development finance if they chose to allocate 10 per cent of their portfolio to emerging and developing economies over the next decade, generating inflows of $1 400 billion, more than all OECD countries’ aid to developing economies put together.
Sovereign Development Funds
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 May 2012
-
Policy paper1 September 2011
-
1 June 2011
-
Policy paper1 November 2010
-
1 November 2010
-
Policy paper1 November 2010
-
Policy paper1 February 2009
-
Policy paper1 February 2009
Related publications
-
5 July 2024
-
-
-
3 July 2024
-
3 July 2024
-
2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
28 June 2024