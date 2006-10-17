Skip to main content
South-South Services Trade

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/314720701370
Authors
Nora Dihel, Felix Eschenbach, Ben Shepherd
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Dihel, N., F. Eschenbach and B. Shepherd (2006), “South-South Services Trade”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 39, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/314720701370.
