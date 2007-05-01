While some South African schools have excellent infrastructure, others lack basic services such as water and sanitation. The school infrastructure performance indicator system (SIPIS) project offers an approach that can address both the urgent provision of basic services as well as support the development of more sophisticated and more effective education environments over time.
South Africa's School Infrastructure Performance Indicator System
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
