South Africa's School Infrastructure Performance Indicator System

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/183018365366
Authors
Jeremy Gibberd
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
English
Gibberd, J. (2007), “South Africa's School Infrastructure Performance Indicator System”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2007/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/183018365366.
