We estimate domestic productivity relationships for a sample of 16 OECD countries through probably the most general specification yet. We identify ten key determinants of productivity - all derived from different theoretical models. Our specification may address the potential problem of omitted variables. The issues of cross-country heterogeneity and endogeneity are addressed. The sources of knowledge appear robust in driving productivity; however, other determinants postulated by different theoretical models are also significant. The productivity relationships are heterogeneous across OECD countries implying that country-specific factors may play an important role in domestic productivity policy.
Sources of Knowledge and Productivity
How Robust is the Relationship?
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Abstract
