Societal benefits and costs of International Investment Agreements

A critical review of aspects and available empirical evidence
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/e5f85c3d-en
Joachim Pohl
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Pohl, J. (2018), “Societal benefits and costs of International Investment Agreements : A critical review of aspects and available empirical evidence”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2018/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e5f85c3d-en.
