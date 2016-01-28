Skip to main content
Social Costs of Morbidity Impacts of Air Pollution

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm55j7cq0lv-en
Alistair Hunt, Julia Ferguson, Fintan Hurley, Alison Searl
OECD Environment Working Papers
Hunt, A. et al. (2016), “Social Costs of Morbidity Impacts of Air Pollution”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 99, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm55j7cq0lv-en.
