Social Aspects of Road Transport

The Seminar, held in Paris in December 1998, was a forum for discussion, in a broad sense, gathering together people from international scientific circles and people responsible for the preparation of political decisions. Bringing together delegates from more than 30 European countries, it was the occasion to discuss the following four recurring topics: working conditions: effects of foreseen modifications of working time on both the security and health of drivers; access to, and future of, the profession; the economic stakes: business competitivity, subcontracting, competition not only between enterprises but also between countries; and the role and limits of public authorities.