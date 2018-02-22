Skip to main content
SME and Entrepreneurship Financing

The Role of Credit Guarantee Schemes and Mutual Guarantee Societies in supporting finance for small and medium-sized enterprises
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/35b8fece-en
Lucia Cusmano
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Cusmano, L. (2018), “SME and Entrepreneurship Financing: The Role of Credit Guarantee Schemes and Mutual Guarantee Societies in supporting finance for small and medium-sized enterprises”, OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers, No. 1, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/35b8fece-en.
