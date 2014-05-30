This book reviews recent work related to Slovenia and summarised key findings and recommendations in such areas as unemployment and the labour market, skills and productivity, product market competition, corporate governance, boosting innovation and moving up the value chain, public finances, the tax system, the financial system, and greening the economy.
Slovenia: Reforms for a Strong and Sustainable Recovery
Report
Better Policies
