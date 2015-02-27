Skip to main content
Skills and Wage Inequality

Evidence from PIAAC
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4xfgl4ks0-en
Authors
Marco Paccagnella
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Paccagnella, M. (2015), “Skills and Wage Inequality: Evidence from PIAAC”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 114, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4xfgl4ks0-en.
