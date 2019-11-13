This paper describes the use of regulatory impact assessment (RIA) and cost-benefit analysis (CBA) for transport planning in Sweden and discusses the arguments for and against its use. The paper considers four main aspects: First, the Swedish planning context and existing requirements regarding the use of RIA. Second, the current focus of research regarding CBA for infrastructure investments in the Swedish transport sector and the need for greater focus on issues concerning regulation. Third, the difficulty to quantify and place monetary values on effects. Fourthly, the paper discusses the need to align incentives at all levels and across agencies.
Should Regulatory Impact Assessment Have a Role in Sweden’s Transport Planning?
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper18 March 2021
-
Working paper17 March 2021
-
Working paper28 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper22 January 2021
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024