Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Should Regulatory Impact Assessment Have a Role in Sweden’s Transport Planning?

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8065b65e-en
Authors
Lena Nerhagen, Sara Forsstedt
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Nerhagen, L. and S. Forsstedt (2019), “Should Regulatory Impact Assessment Have a Role in Sweden’s Transport Planning?”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2019/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8065b65e-en.
Go to top