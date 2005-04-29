These workshop proceedings review the state of the art in radiation shielding of accelerator facilities and of irradiated targets. They also evaluate progress made and discuss the additional developments required to meet radiation protection needs.
Shielding Aspects of Accelerators, Targets and Irradiation Facilities - SATIF 7
Workshop Proceedings, Sacavém, Portugal 17-18 May 2004
Report
Nuclear Science
Abstract
