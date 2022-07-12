Skip to main content
Secured lending for SMEs

Making effective use of registries and intangibles - A case study approach
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cf451ee7-en
Authors
Martin Brassell, Kris Boschmans
Tags
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Cite this content as:

Brassell, M. and K. Boschmans (2022), “Secured lending for SMEs: Making effective use of registries and intangibles - A case study approach”, OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers, No. 33, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cf451ee7-en.
