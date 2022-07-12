This document explores two interrelated aspects of leveraging movable assets to facilitate access to finance: first, the implementation of collateral registries for movable assets, and second, the collateralisation of intangible movable assets. Both dimensions benefit from a case study approach. The report examines how these different instruments function and highlights the opportunities and challenges for making better use of them. It also outlines the role that policies can play in this regard.
Secured lending for SMEs
Making effective use of registries and intangibles - A case study approach
Working paper
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Abstract
