Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Science, Technology and Industry Outlook 2000

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/sti_outlook-2000-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Science, Technology and Industry Outlook

Select a language

English
français
Deutsch

Cite this content as:

OECD (2000), Science, Technology and Industry Outlook 2000, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/sti_outlook-2000-en.
Go to top