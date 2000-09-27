Science, Technology and Industry Outlook 2000

This study summarises key recent developments in science, technology and innovation across the OECD area. It covers trends, provides an overview of policy developments and emphasises the roles played by science and technology in recent economic growth. Special chapters examine the link between innovation and growth, the importance of innovation in services, the growing interaction between science and industry, the impact of public support on private R&D and the role of networks in the innovation process. An annex provides detailed indicators on science, technology and innovation.

