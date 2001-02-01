Prakash Nair of the United States proposes the list below for evaluating how a school measures up to the most important requirements of the 21st century. It addresses architects, administrators, head teachers, pupils and others responsible for or interested in the design of a new school or the renovation of an existing building.
Schools for the 21st Century
Are You Ready?
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
