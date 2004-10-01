Many Latin American countries are undertaking projects, in line with practices disseminated by PEB, to share school facilities with the local community, to adapt traditional schools for students with disabilities, and to collaborate with private companies to finance educational buildings. The articles below describe current initiatives in five countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Venezuela.
School Facility Projects in Latin America
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
