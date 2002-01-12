Safety on Roads

Approximately 125 000 people die every year on the roads of OECD countries. In other words, one road crash victim dies every four minutes. The real tragedy is that, to a large extent, these crashes and the resultant deaths and injuries could be prevented.

This report identifies and assesses "best practices" among road safety programmes in OECD countries. Emphasis is placed on those programmes that have been evaluated. In addition, the underlying criteria that influence the success or failure of these "best practices" are identified to facilitate the development of effective road safety policies in Member countries.

