Revisiting Political Budget Cycles in Latin America

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/221383354183
Authors
Sebastián Nieto Parra, Javier Santiso
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Nieto Parra, S. and J. Santiso (2009), “Revisiting Political Budget Cycles in Latin America”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 281, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/221383354183.
