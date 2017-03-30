Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Revisiting personal income tax in Latin America

Evolution and impact
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/16d42b4a-en
Authors
Alberto Barreix, Juan Carlos Benítez, Miguel Pecho
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Barreix, A., J. Benítez and M. Pecho (2017), “Revisiting personal income tax in Latin America: Evolution and impact”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 338, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/16d42b4a-en.
Go to top