Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Revision of the High-Technology Sector and Product Classification

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/134337307632
Authors
Thomas Hatzichronoglou
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Hatzichronoglou, T. (1997), “Revision of the High-Technology Sector and Product Classification”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 1997/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/134337307632.
Go to top