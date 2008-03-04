Skip to main content
Reviews of National Policies for Education: Scotland 2007

Quality and Equity of Schooling in Scotland
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264041004-en
OECD
Reviews of National Policies for Education
English
OECD (2008), Reviews of National Policies for Education: Scotland 2007: Quality and Equity of Schooling in Scotland, Reviews of National Policies for Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264041004-en.
