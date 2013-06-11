This review of Mexico's civil protection system looks at the coordination of multiple actors across the central government, public and private industries, and state and local governments for the effective management of hurricanes, earthquakes and floods.
OECD Reviews of Risk Management Policies: Mexico 2013
Review of the Mexican National Civil Protection System
Report
OECD Reviews of Risk Management Policies
Abstract
