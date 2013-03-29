Review of the Italian Strategy for Digital Schools

The Italian Ministry of Education launched in 2007 a National Plan for Digital Schools (Piano Nazionale Scuola Digitale) to mainstream Information Communication Technology (ICT) in Italian classrooms and use technology as a catalyser of innovation in Italian education, hopefully conducing to new teaching practices, new models of school organisation, new products and tools to support quality teaching. The Italian Ministry of Education, Universities and Research asked the OECD to review its Plan from an international perspective and to suggest improvements.

The small budget of the Plan has limited the effectiveness of its diverse initiatives. In its current design, a significant rise of the budget of the plan through public or private sources is a necessary condition for its success. Given current budgetary constraints, a significant budget increase may be difficult, and the report proposes to revise some features of the Plan in order to achieve two objectives: 1) speed up the uptake of ICT in Italian schools and classrooms; 2) create an Innovation Laboratory Network of test bed schools piloting and inventing new pedagogic and organisational practices to improve Italian education, by refocusing the innovation projects on the school 2.0 (scuol@ 2.0) initiative.