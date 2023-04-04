This report examines the process for developing the Lithuania’s National Anticorruption Programme (NAPC) for 2022-2033. It assesses the NAPC’s past accomplishments as well as challenges in priority areas, and draws lessons for the coming period. It also highlights implementation gaps in at-risk areas and identifies opportunities for improving the design and implementation of the NAPC.
Review of Lithuania’s National Agenda on the Prevention of Corruption
Strengthening Public Sector Integrity Strategies
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
