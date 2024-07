Review of Fisheries in OECD Countries: Country Statistics 2006

This publication contains statistics on fisheries and aquaculture in OECD countries for 2002, 2003 and 2004. Information is provided on government financial transfers, total allowable catches, landings, employment, fleet capacity, trade and aquaculture production. Countries covered include Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovak Republic, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and Argentina (observer).