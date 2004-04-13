This publication contains statistics on fisheries and aquaculture in OECD countries for 2000, 2001 and 2002. Information is provided on government financial transfers, total allowable catches, landings, employment, fleet capacity and aquaculture production.
Review of Fisheries in OECD Countries: Country Statistics 2004
Report
Review of Fisheries in OECD Countries: Country Statistics
Abstract
