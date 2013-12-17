Skip to main content
Returns to Skills Around the World

Evidence from PIAAC
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3tsjqmvtq2-en
Authors
Eric A. Hanushek, Guido Schwerdt, Simon Wiederhold, Ludger Woessmann
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hanushek, E. et al. (2013), “Returns to Skills Around the World: Evidence from PIAAC”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 101, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3tsjqmvtq2-en.
