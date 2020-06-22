This policy brief details the impact of COVID-19 on retirement savings schemes, describes some of the policies already being implemented in different countries and provides policy guidelines.
Retirement savings in the time of COVID-19
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
