The Annual Information Bulletin is produced by the ECMT Documentation Centre. It presents a survey of research in hand on the social and economic aspects of transport in over 400 specialised agencies which are mainly European (West and East) but in some cases American, Canadian or Australian. This annual survey enables specialists to ensure greater co-ordination of their work and provides the public with a means of monitoring general trends in transport policy.
Research on Transport Economics 2000
Research on Transport Economics