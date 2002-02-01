The Italian government and regions are preparing to approve new legislation in the field of educational building. The main topics being discussed and analysed are: quality; technological innovation; multi-functionality; resources.
Research and Initiatives for a New Approach to Educational Building in Italy
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
