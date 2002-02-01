Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Research and Initiatives for a New Approach to Educational Building in Italy

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/754854884414
Authors
Giorgio Ponti
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Ponti, G. (2002), “Research and Initiatives for a New Approach to Educational Building in Italy”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2002/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/754854884414.
Go to top