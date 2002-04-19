Research and Development Statistics 2001

This publication provides recent basic statistics on the resources devoted to R&D in OECD countries. The statistical series are presented for the last seven years for which data are available and cover expenditure by source of funds and type of costs; personnel by occupation and/or level of qualification; both at the national level by performance sector, for enterprises by industry, and for higher education by field of science. The publication also provides information on the output of science and technology (S&T) activities relating to the technology balance of payments.