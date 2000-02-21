This publication provides recent basic statistics on the resources devoted to R&D in OECD countries in terms of, inter alia, expenditure by source of funds, type of costs, personnel by occupation or level of qualification, at national level by performance sector, for enterprises by industry, and for higher education by field of science. In addition, it provides information on the output of science and technology activities: technology balance of payments and patents.
Research and Development Statistics 1999
