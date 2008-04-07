Although SMEs are a major source of growth and job creation, SMEs appear to be under-represented in the international economy relative to their contribution in national and local economies. Two original OECD-APEC surveys investigated how SME policy makers and SMEs perceive the barriers to SME access to international markets. This proceedings presents a report on the results of the surveys, a synthesis of the conference discussions, and the main outcome of the conference: the Athens Action Plan for Removing Barriers to SME Access to International Markets.