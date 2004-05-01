Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Relationships between International Investment Agreements

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/171461325566
Authors
Marie-France Houde, Katia Yannaca-Small
Tags
OECD Working Papers on International Investment

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Houde, M. and K. Yannaca-Small (2004), “Relationships between International Investment Agreements”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2004/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/171461325566.
Go to top